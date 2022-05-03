Ex-BofA Analyst Says Co. Axed Child Care Benefits, Fired Her

By Abby Wargo (May 3, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A former senior analyst for Bank of America said the company cut off her child care benefits while she was on bereavement and COVID-19 leave and later fired her, telling a Florida federal court she was retaliated against for taking leave. Tynessa Moore sued the bank Monday, claiming it violated federal and state civil rights law as well as federal disability and medical leave laws when it fired her for supposedly misusing her child care benefits. Moore told the court the bank had moved the goalposts for eligibility to deny her benefits in retaliation for using disability-related leave. "The policy language...

