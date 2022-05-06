Faceparty Co-Founder Turns To UK For Meta TM Battle

By Silvia Martelli (May 6, 2022, 6:32 PM BST) -- The co-founder of Faceparty, a U.K. social media platform popular in the early 2000s, has sued Facebook for at least £5 million ($6.2 million) for allegedly infringing its trademark rights after a similar lawsuit in California fell short. Andrew David Bamforth said Meta Platforms Inc. has infringed his trademarks, including registrations for "Faceparty" and "Face," with "Facebook" and other related names and logos that are "highly similar marks in identical services," according to a newly public High Court claim filed Feb. 7. Faceparty was created in 1996, eight years before Facebook, and began operating under that name in 2000, the filing says. In...

