Charter Fishers Blast Gulf Of Mexico GPS Rule In 5th Circ.

By Clark Mindock (May 3, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Charter fishers say a U.S. government rule requiring 24-hour GPS tracking on their boats is a major overreach that would usher in a dystopian age of "Big Brother" surveillance and want the Fifth Circuit to step in. The fishing parties said in a brief filed Monday that the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Marine Fisheries Service were overstepping their authority by implementing the rule, which would require constant GPS tracking on permitted recreational fishing vessels in the Gulf of Mexico. They said the requirement violates their Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights, going so far as to...

