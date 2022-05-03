Wells Fargo Accused Of Sending Threatening COBRA Notices

By Abby Wargo (May 3, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A group of ex-workers hit Wells Fargo with a proposed class action Tuesday in Florida federal court, alleging that the financial services company sent inaccurate and threatening notices of their right to continue insurance coverage after their employment ended. Guy Blessinger, Audra Niski and Nelson Ferreira filed their lawsuit claiming that Wells Fargo and its health plan did not provide them or a proposed class of thousands of other health plan participants with a proper Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act notice, in violation of federal law. "Plaintiffs did not enroll in the continuation coverages made available to them, including medical, dental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS