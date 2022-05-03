9th Circ. Won't Put Feds On Clock In Bison Hunting Suit

By Andrew Westney (May 3, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday rejected a bid by a community group to have the court impose a firm deadline on the federal government for an environmental review of bison hunting near Yellowstone National Park, upholding a Montana district judge's ruling. Neighbors Against Bison Slaughter had sought to have a deadline put in place under the Administrative Procedure Act on the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service, along with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, saying the government had previously delayed action on a bison management plan and should be required to furnish a new environmental impact statement...

