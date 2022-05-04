Atty Misconduct Claims Won't Get Ariz. Woman's Suit Revived

By Mike Curley (May 4, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- An Arizona appeals court has denied a woman's attempt to reinstate her lawsuit alleging another family's negligence injured her, because the evidence she presented of her attorney's alleged misconduct occurred after the case was dismissed. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the three-judge panel reversed the reinstatement of Virginia Miller's lawsuit against the Waisath family, saying she hadn't shown how her attorney's misrepresentations to her about the state of the case after it was dismissed justifies undoing that dismissal. According to the opinion, Miller sued the Waisaths in June 2018, and served them in February 2019, alleging that their negligence led to...

