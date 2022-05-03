Canadian Trader On Track To Cop To Front-Running Scheme

By Pete Brush (May 3, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Toronto man told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday that he is likely to admit to criminal insider trading charges after federal prosecutors said he earned $3.6 million by trading ahead of market-moving bets executed by his former employer, Polar Asset Management Partners. Counsel for Sean Wygovsky told U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl during a telephone conference that the sides are working out "complicated loss-gain issues" from at least 600 alleged front-running trades executed by the hedge fund veteran that could impact possible financial sanctions. "We fully expect to resolve this case," defense counsel Anthony Capozzolo told the court. "We...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS