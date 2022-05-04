Barclay Damon Lands Ex-Cullen And Dykman Litigator In NY

By Adrian Cruz (May 4, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Barclay Damon LLP announced Tuesday it hired a veteran litigation attorney with over 30 years of experience in a variety of practice areas as a partner in its New York office. Michael Lane joined Barclay Damon's commercial litigation, and labor and employment practice groups at the end of March following nearly 10 years as a partner with Cullen and Dykman LLP. He told Law360 on Wednesday he joined the firm after being approached by one of the management committee members, whom he helped train at a previous firm. Lane added that the firm culture and its deep platform in northeastern markets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS