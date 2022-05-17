7th Circ. Probes Liberty Mutual's Nassar Defense Fees Payout

By Celeste Bott (May 17, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel pushed a Liberty Mutual unit Tuesday to address why it paid more than $1.4 million toward defense costs incurred by USA Gymnastics during investigations into sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar if it believed a lower court erred when it ordered the insurer to reimburse those legal fees. Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. argues both a district court and a bankruptcy court wrongfully applied a presumption established in Thomson Inc. v. Insurance Company of North America, an Indiana case, that an insured's defense costs are reasonable and necessary if the insured has secured, supervised and paid for...

