Ex-CEO In $2B Tax Fraud Case 'A Very Sick Man,' Court Told

By Theresa Schliep (May 3, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for an ex-software company CEO accused of a yearslong $2 billion tax fraud scheme pushed back on the government's claims that they haven't corroborated his poor health and inability to stand trial, saying he's "a very sick man." Federal prosecutors are urging a Texas federal court to ignore evidence concerning Robert T. Brockman's health despite its own experts indicating that the former executive has Parkinson's disease and other ailments causing cognitive decline, Brockman's legal team said in a filing Monday. They took issue with the government's arguments that the court should ignore claims that Brockman's health has been in decline...

