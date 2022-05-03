Meta, WhatsApp Can't Escape Patent Suit Over VoIP Tech

By Gina Kim (May 3, 2022, 10:11 PM EDT) -- WhatsApp and its parent company Meta can't escape claims that they infringed two patents involving mobile call routing technology belonging to VoIP-Pal, after a Texas federal judge found Tuesday that VoIP-Pal showed the companies knew of the patents before being sued. In an eight-page order, U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright denied Meta Platforms — formerly known as Facebook — and WhatsApp's motion to dismiss an amended suit filed by VoIP-Pal.com Inc. on Sept. 8, 2021, over a pair of its patents relating to methods of initiating calls from a mobile user to a callee by providing access codes to smartphones....

