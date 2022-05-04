Boston Eateries Tell 1st Circ. To Toss Virus Coverage Suits

By Eli Flesch (May 4, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A group of Boston eateries asked the First Circuit to end their appeals for coverage of pandemic-related losses against an insurer that weeks earlier in Massachusetts notched the first pandemic coverage suit win in a state supreme court. The restaurants, which include Spanish and Portuguese restaurant Atlántico and French bistro Grand Tour Restaurant, requested Tuesday that the circuit court dismiss their appeals against Strathmore Insurance Co. and the Greater New York Mutual Insurance Co. Strathmore's win before the Supreme Judicial Court last month marked the first time a state's top court ruled in favor of an insurance company on the issue...

