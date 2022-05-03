7th Circ. Affirms Childcare Centers' COVID-19 Coverage Loss

By Dave Simpson (May 3, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit affirmed a lower court's decision to toss a suit from childcare centers in Illinois and Michigan seeking insurance coverage for claims related to closures caused by COVID-19, ruling Tuesday that they did not allege "direct physical loss of or damage to" property, as required under their policies. In a unanimous decision, the panel backed a Wisconsin federal judge's dismissal of the coverage suit from Paradigm Care & Enrichment Centers, which operates in Michigan, and Creative Paths Learning Center, which operates in Illinois, against West Bend Mutual Insurance Co., which denied their claims. "Because the district court's dismissal is...

