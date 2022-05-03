Pinterest Scores Early Win In Photographer's Copyright Suit

By Hailey Konnath (May 3, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal court on Tuesday sided with Pinterest in a photographer's suit claiming the social media company promotes copyright infringement, ruling that Pinterest is protected by the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. granted Pinterest's motion for summary judgment and denied a competing summary judgment bid from California photographer Harold Davis, who had contended that Pinterest has a habit of sending out emails of his work accompanied by links encouraging users to share and save the pictures without permission. Davis offered no case law supporting his theory that Pinterest's use of algorithms to analyze user...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS