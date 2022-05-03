Fla. Taxpayers Say They're Collateral Damage In Disney Battle

By Lauren Berg (May 3, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Florida's new law dissolving some special districts — enacted in retaliation against the Walt Disney Co.'s opposition to what detractors call the "Don't Say Gay" law — unconstitutionally threatens residents with increased taxes, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Sunshine State's federal court. The reason behind S.B. 4-C, which eliminates Disney's ability to operate an independent governmental entity called the Reedy Creek Improvement District around its Orlando-area theme parks, was to punish the company for opposing the state's controversial law banning classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation to younger elementary school students, according to the complaint filed...

