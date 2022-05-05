Feds Defend Biglari's $1.3M Penalty Over Cracker Barrel Stock

By Khorri Atkinson (May 5, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has defended a recent agreement allowing Biglari Holdings Inc. to pay a $1.3 million penalty to escape claims that it flouted federal law by buying two batches of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock without properly notifying the agency. In an April 29 D.C federal court filing defending the agreement announced last December, the FTC said a sole public comment the government received regarding the proposed final judgment was not enough to justify changing course. "The United States believes that nothing in the comment warrants a change to the proposed final judgment or supports a conclusion that the...

