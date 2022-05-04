Lessons From 9th Circ.'s Medicare Reimbursement Decision

By Sara Brinkmann and Glenn Solomon (May 4, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- On April 8, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed a district court's dismissal for lack of subject matter jurisdiction of an action brought by Global Rescue Jets LLC, which sought recovery of amounts it had billed to an out-of-network Medicare Advantage organization, or MAO, under Medicare Part C. In an issue of first impression for the Ninth Circuit, the panel determined in Global Rescue Jets LLC v. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. that as an out-of-network provider seeking reimbursement from an MAO, Global Rescue Jets LLC, was required to exhaust the administrative remedies established by Centers for Medicare...

