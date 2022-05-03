Ye Accused Of Stealing Pastor's Sermon For 'Come To Life'

By Lauren Berg (May 3, 2022, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, lifted samples of a Texas pastor's recorded sermon to include in the song "Come to Life" on his 2021 album "Donda," according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Dallas federal court. Bishop David P. Moten's voice stands out at the beginning of Ye's "Come to Life," as he preaches, "My soul cries out, 'Hallelujah'/And I thank God for saving me/I, I thank God," but the Victoria, Texas-based pastor said he never gave the rapper permission to use those sound recordings. Pieces of Moten's sermon are heard repeatedly in Ye's song, according to the...

