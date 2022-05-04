Biotech Co. Sued Over Lackluster Cannabis Oil Production

By Katryna Perera (May 4, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The manufacturer of crude THC oil for the now-defunct Original Balboa Caregivers sued a biotechnology company and its owners on Tuesday, claiming the company misrepresented that it could process pure cannabis oil and defrauded the manufacturer of more than $3.5 million. SSL Investments LLC filed its complaint in California federal court against Orochem Technologies Inc. and its subsidiary Kazmira LLC along with owners Anil Oroskar, Asha Oroskar, Pulak Sharma and Priyanka Sharma and their business development agent, Gregory Rocklin. According to the complaint, before engaging in a joint venture with the defendants, SSL processed and conducted the wholesale distribution of THC...

