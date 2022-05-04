Ariz. Tribes Say Copper Mine Co. Can't Escape Permit Suit

By Andrew Westney (May 4, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Rosemont Copper Co. told an Arizona federal judge that tribes and environmental groups can't block work on the company's Arizona mining project, while the tribes claim the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to live up to its duty to review the project, which they say threatens to destroy tribal cultural sites. Rosemont asked the court in a filing Tuesday to deny a temporary restraining order sought by the Tohono O'odham Nation, Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Hopi Tribe and several environmental groups. The Hudbay Minerals Inc. subsidiary argued that its Copper World project is separate from the company's nearby Rosemont Copper...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS