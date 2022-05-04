EDTX Judge Recommends Axing PNC's Alice Defense

By Jasmin Jackson (May 4, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- An Eastern District of Texas magistrate judge has recommended tossing PNC Bank's invalidity defense ahead of an upcoming patent trial over USAA's mobile deposit technology, finding that the banking giant overgeneralized the image processing software. U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne's Tuesday report suggests that United Services Automobile Association — a financial services provider for veterans and their families — be awarded summary judgment against patent ineligibility claims lodged by PNC Bank NA. The companies are scheduled to start an Eastern District of Texas trial on Monday over six patents asserted by USAA covering software that can process mobile check deposits....

