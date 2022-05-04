4 Firms Rep Apollo's $750M Bond Deal With Mumbai Airport

By Charlie Innis (May 4, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Asset management giant Apollo said Wednesday it has bought $750 million of private bonds from Mumbai International Airport Ltd., which runs India's second-largest airport, in a deal molded by four law firms. Linklaters LLP and Talwar Thakore & Associates are advising Apollo Global Management Inc., and Allen & Overy LLP and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas are guiding the Mumbai International Airport Ltd., which operates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The company, which is owned by Indian conglomerate Adani Group, is getting $750 million of senior secured private placement notes from credit funds managed by Apollo, according to the announcement. Prakash Tulsiani, CEO of...

