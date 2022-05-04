App Driver Voter Question Is Too Sweeping, Mass. Court Hints

By Chris Villani (May 4, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court suggested Wednesday that a ballot initiative to create a new employment classification for gig drivers may have been drafted too broadly to give voters a simple up or down decision. During oral arguments, the Supreme Judicial Court questioned if Bay State residents could fairly decide on an initiative that would spell out minimum compensation and benefit standards for drivers who work for Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and Grubhub Inc., among others, and also affect whether those companies could be held liable if someone tried to sue over an accident or an assault by a driver....

