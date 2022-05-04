Chancery OKs $2.3M Deal To End Cancer Drug Disclosure Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (May 4, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A five-year-old stockholder complaint triggered by a biopharmaceutical company's misleading disclosures about a cancer drug's progress ended Wednesday with Delaware Chancery Court approval of corporate governance reforms and a $2.33 million attorney fee. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said the mediated terms of the deal that settled derivative claims against Clovis Oncology Inc. produced "significant benefits" for the company, albeit at a discounted fee to the attorneys who sued. "The plaintiff has secured significant corporate governance reforms and these reforms were perhaps more than the company would have achieved had the complaint gone to trial and judgment," the vice chancellor...

