Expanded Talc Claim Committee Nixed In J&J Unit's Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (May 4, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge denied a slate of motions seeking to expand the talc claimants committee in the Chapter 11 case of a Johnson & Johnson unit, saying Wednesday that the panel's current composition adequately represents the interest of people allegedly injured by the company's talc products. During a hearing in Trenton, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan said the 11 current members of the committee have not been accused of breaching their fiduciary duties to represent all talc claimants and that the group as it exists now has been working well. Disrupting the status quo could harm LTL Management LLC...

