CFPB Fines Bank Of America $10M Over Garnishments

By Jon Hill (May 4, 2022, 10:44 AM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday it is ordering Bank of America to pay a $10 million fine as part of a settlement resolving agency allegations that the bank unlawfully processed thousands of out-of-state garnishment notices against customer accounts. Bank of America has agreed to pay a $10 million fine and refund at least $592,000 in garnishment fees as part of a settlement, the CFPB said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Under a consent order, Bank of America NA has agreed to pay the fine and to refund at least $592,000 in garnishment fees to affected customers. The bank has also...

