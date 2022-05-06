BakerHostetler Adds Private Equity, Health Care Attys To Roll

By Katie Buehler (May 6, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has hired two attorneys experienced in representing clients in health care transactions and advising private equity funds in mergers and acquisitions to the firm's business practice group in Dallas and Chicago. Elise Schuller Barajas is joining BakerHostetler as a partner and a member of the health care industry team in Dallas after advising clients on health care matters and regulatory issues during her time at Gray Reed & McGraw LLP, the firm announced Wednesday. In Chicago, Brian S. Mulcahy is joining as a partner and member of the firm's private equity and mergers and acquisitions teams after representing private equity...

