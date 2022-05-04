Albany Wrongly Called Evictions A 'Scourge,' NY Court Told

By Charlie Innis (May 4, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing landlords in Albany has accused the city of wrongly characterizing evictions as a "scourge" as the landlords seek a quick win in their suit challenging the capital city's "good cause" eviction law in New York state court. Benjamin Neidl of E. Stewart Jones Hacker Murphy LLP said Tuesday in an attorney affirmation that the suit's main concern is with preemption and whether a local law conflicts with state law. But the city, he claimed, has sought to "distract from that calculus with a litany of unsourced or hearsay factual assertions about the alleged evils of eviction." Eviction in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS