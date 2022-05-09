Stevens & Lee Expands Real Estate, Litigation Practices

By James Boyle (May 9, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Midsize firm Stevens & Lee grew its real estate and litigation practices in its Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, office with the recent additions of two attorneys from Mette Evans & Woodside. Sean P. Delaney and Veronica L. Morrison joined Stevens & Lee last week as shareholders in the Harrisburg office. Delaney told Law360 on Monday that he moved to the firm for the opportunity to expand his platform and work with a strong real estate team. "This is a great organization that offers great support," Delaney said. "I moved here for the platform and the people, that's it. We'd been on the other...

