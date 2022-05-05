Ex-NJ Official Aims To Keep Staff In COVID Whistleblower Suit

By Nick Muscavage (May 5, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A former official with the New Jersey Department of Health recently told a state court that acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the governor's chief of staff, George Helmy, should not be dismissed from his whistleblower suit alleging he was fired for objecting to a request to collect COVID-19 samples from Helmy's relatives. In an attempt to escape the claims, Platkin and Helmy filed dismissal briefs in March arguing that onetime Assistant Department of Health Commissioner Christopher Neuwirth failed to properly state claims under the New Jersey Conscientious Employee Protection Act, or CEPA, since he was employed by the health department and not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS