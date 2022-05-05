FCC Grants More Than 4K Wireless Licenses In 3.45 GHz Band

By Christopher Cole (May 5, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has granted more than 4,000 licenses to a wide variety of competitors for mid-band spectrum in the 3.45 GHz band. The agency's move on Wednesday capped an auction process that closed in January. The FCC raised billions of dollars by allowing wireless uses for certain parts of the airwaves that had been previously dedicated to military operations. Following what was known as Auction 110, the FCC said it granted all licenses requested in the long-form applications of winning bidders as part of its larger efforts to make more spectrum available for next-generation mobile use. "The commission structured...

