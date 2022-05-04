Entergy Tells 5th Circ. Power Grid Suit Isn't Fit For State Court

By Clark Mindock (May 4, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Entergy Corp. on Wednesday insisted a proposed class action over its alleged role in an electrical grid blackout during Hurricane Ida's landfall last year belongs in federal court, telling the Fifth Circuit the case raises strong federal issues. The company pushed back in several ways on a Louisiana district court's decision to send the case to state court, including by noting that the electrical grid is a federally regulated entity and by arguing that the proposed class could very well include many members in different states. Because the electrical grid is regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and because the...

