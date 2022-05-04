Fla. Court Reinstates Security Co. Wrongful Death Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (May 4, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday reinstated a wrongful death suit blaming a security guard and his company for failing to prevent an assailant's fatal assault on an elderly man at a public bus terminal, saying the company is not entitled to absolute sovereign immunity as a state agent. A three-judge panel for the Fourth District Court of Appeal unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of security guard Ronald Hall and G4S Secure Solutions Inc. in a suit accusing Hall of failing to prevent a man from attacking Allan Dwoskin late one night in 2017 at the Broward County...

