9th Circ. Says BIA Must Rethink Gay Nigerian's Torture Claim

By Rae Ann Varona (May 5, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals must reconsider its denial of a Nigerian man's request for protection against torture after the Ninth Circuit ruled that the man had presented enough evidence to show he faced persecution for being gay. In remanding Peter Donatus Udo's request for relief under the United Nations Convention Against Torture, a panel of three judges ruled unanimously on Wednesday that the BIA had failed to give "reasoned consideration" to a notice Udo's family received from local community leaders sentencing him to a public execution after he was discovered having sex with his boyfriend at a Nigerian hotel in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS