Utility Says Solar Tariff Probe Will Delay Coal Closures

By Keith Goldberg (May 4, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Midwest utility NiSource Inc. said Wednesday that it will postpone the imminent closure of an Indiana coal-fired power plant due to solar project development delays caused by the U.S. Department of Commerce's recently launched solar tariff circumvention probe. NiSource had originally planned to shut down the remaining two coal-fired units of its Schahfer Generating Station in 2023. But in a Wednesday report announcing its results for the first quarter of 2022, the company said the shutdown would be pushed back to the end of 2025 because it's anticipating that most of its solar projects scheduled to be completed in 2022 and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS