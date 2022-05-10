4th Circ. ERISA Ruling Shows Plan Discretion Is Not Limitless

By Mark DeBofsky (May 10, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A recent ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit made it clear that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's deferential review standard is not a rubber stamp of claim determination made by benefit plans. In Garner v. Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Health and Welfare Fund Active Plan,[1] the Fourth Circuit on April 20 affirmed a ruling issued by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina holding that a health benefit plan had abused its discretion when it denied Dorothy Garner's claim for back surgery. In an opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge...

