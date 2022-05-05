NY Sex Abuse Law Can't Save Suit Over Out-Of-State Abuse

By Mike Curley (May 5, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court has thrown out claims that the Diocese of Brooklyn transferred a priest known to be a sexual abuser to an Orlando church in the 1970s without warning parishioners, saying the state's revival statute does not apply to claims from a nonresident for abuse that happened out of state. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the panel affirmed the dismissal of a suit by an anonymous plaintiff identified as S.H., who alleged he was abused by Father William Authenrieth when he was a teen in 1983 and 1984. In the suit, S.H. alleged Authenrieth had been a priest in Brooklyn before the...

