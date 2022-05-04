Ga. Appeals Court Considers Injury in 2020 Vote Dilution Case

By Kelcey Caulder (May 4, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Georgia Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday considered whether grievances were too general to establish standing in a case in which nine Georgia voters accused members of the Fulton County Board of Elections and its director of disenfranchising voters by allowing illegal ballots to be processed during the 2020 election. A trial court dismissed the voters' state equal protection and due process claims in October 2021, finding that they failed to allege a particularized injury that was both personal and individual. The voters have since appealed that decision, arguing that the infringement of a person's fundamental rights is a direct,...

