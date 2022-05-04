Investors Sue Film Co. In Del. Chancery To Probe Books

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 4, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A venture capital investor in a film company behind the sitcom "Schitt's Creek," family drama "Swan Song" and films including "Stillwater" and "Spotlight" sued for access to its books and records in Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday, saying it needed them to understand the company's financial condition. Plaintiff SWaN & Legend Fund 3 LP, an affiliate of SWaN & Legend Venture Partners, sued Anonymous Content Holdings LLC and its wholly owned subsidiaries Anonymous Content LLC and Anonymous Merger Company LLC for records it says it has the right to access under limited liability company agreements signed in 2019 and 2016....

