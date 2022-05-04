Intercontinental Exchange To Buy Black Knight In $16B Deal

By Charlie Innis (May 4, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Intercontinental Exchange Inc. said Wednesday it plans to buy housing finance-focused data and analytics provider Black Knight Inc. in a cash and stock deal with a $16 billion enterprise value, with guidance from three law firms. Shearman & Sterling LLP and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP are representing Intercontinental Exchange, and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz is guiding Black Knight. The deal values Black Knight at $85 per share, or a market value of $13.1 billion, according to the companies' joint announcement. Jeffrey C. Sprecher, founder and CEO of ICE, said buying Jacksonville, Florida-based Black Knight stands to bolster the company's...

