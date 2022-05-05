Virus Exclusion Sinks LA Businesses' COVID Coverage Suit

By Craig Clough (May 5, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles men's clothing store and other businesses lost out in their COVID-19 coverage suit against AmGuard Insurance Company when a federal judge ruled Wednesday that there wasn't physical loss or damage and that the insurance policy's virus exclusion doomed coverage anyway. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner said in his ruling that recent Ninth Circuit precedent established in Mudpie Inc. v. Travelers Casualty Insurance prevents the claims, and that the two cases are nearly "identical." Customers check out at a clothing store in downtown Los Angeles. A federal judge ruled that a men's clothing store and other businesses in LA...

