US Bancorp May Face CFPB Action In Sales Practice Case

By Al Barbarino (May 4, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bancorp has told investors that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is mulling an enforcement action against the bank, one year after the agency launched a probe into its consumer sales practices. The CFPB is "considering a potential enforcement action," and the remedies or settlements could include fines, penalties, restitution or "alterations in the company's business practices," the banking giant said in a regulatory filing Tuesday. "The company is engaged in discussions with the CFPB on this matter and does not believe an enforcement action is warranted," according to the filing. U.S. Bancorp did not provide details regarding the types of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS