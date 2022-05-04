Venezuela Gets OK For Quick Appeal In Citgo Sale Fight

By Caroline Simson (May 4, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Delaware on Wednesday allowed Venezuela to immediately appeal his decision not to wait for an official signoff from the Biden administration to continue organizing sales procedures for shares in Citgo's parent company, saying the country has raised "novel issues" that must be resolved. U.S. Circuit Judge Leonard P. Stark certified the question of whether U.S. sanctions on Venezuela bar the court from proceeding toward an auction of shares in PDV Holding, a subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned oil company, PDVSA, which is the indirect parent of the oil giant Citgo. The question has arisen as defunct Canadian miner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS