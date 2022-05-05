Philip Morris Can't Undo $2.5M Verdict In Engle Death Suit

By Mike Curley (May 5, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court won't let Philip Morris USA Inc. escape a $2.5 million verdict won by the daughter of a smoker who alleged the cigarette maker was responsible for her father's death, saying trial evidence was enough for the jury to conclude the man relied on the company's advertising to his detriment. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the panel said Sabrina Cuddihee had specifically identified what advertisements her father, Gil Cuddihee, had seen and engaged with, and how he relied on those advertisements in his decision to switch to a "lighter cigarette" for health reasons. According to court documents, Gil...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS