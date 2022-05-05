9th Circ. Nixes Coverage After Mont. Table Of Contents Ruling

By Josh Liberatore (May 5, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit reversed a lower court's ruling in a long-running dispute between an insurer and a paving company, relying on a recent Montana Supreme Court holding that insurers can rely on unambiguous exclusions to bar coverage even if those provisions aren't listed in a table of contents. In an unpublished opinion Wednesday, a three-judge appellate panel said United Fire & Casualty Co. no longer owes $1 million in commercial general liability coverage to High Country Paving Inc. for a fatal automobile crash caused by one of the company's employees. The district court had ruled that the insurer couldn't rely on a...

