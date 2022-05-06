Ex-DC Housing Authority Top Counsel Rejoins Ballard Spahr

By Jack Rodgers (May 6, 2022, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The former chief counsel for the District of Columbia Housing Authority's policy and risk management arm has rejoined her former firm, Ballard Spahr LLP announced in a recent news release. Mary Grace Folwell rejoins Ballard Spahr as an of counsel, after working as a general counsel for Fairstead Management, a real estate company that focuses on affordable housing, according to her LinkedIn profile. For more than nine and a half years, from 2005 to 2015, Folwell worked as a Ballard Spahr associate, according to her LinkedIn profile. The firm said Folwell joins as a member of its affordable housing and community...

