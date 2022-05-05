RICO Suit Against Cannabis Co.'s Crop Transport Gets Axed

By Jonathan Capriel (May 5, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge axed a civil racketeering suit against a cannabis company after it transported its goods on a shared private road, ruling that the Santa Barbara County real estate company failed to adequately plead in what way this caused harm. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin said property owner JCCrandall LLC can't support its Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations claim because there isn't any evidence it was injured when its neighbor, Santa Rita Holdings, Inc. transported cannabis through a shared private road. "Here, plaintiff's conclusory allegation that [Santa Rita Holdings'] 'use of the Easement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS