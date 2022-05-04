Ride-Hailing Co. Didi Says SEC Investigating Its $4.4B IPO

By Lauren Berg (May 4, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating its $4.4 billion initial public offering. In its 265-page annual report published Monday, Beijing-based Didi briefly mentioned that it is currently the subject of an SEC investigation after its splashy $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange, saying the agency "made inquiries in relation to the offering." "We are cooperating with the investigation, subject to strict compliance with applicable [People's Republic of China] laws and regulations," Didi said. "We cannot predict the timing, outcome or consequences of such an investigation." The taxi app operator...

