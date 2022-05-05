Univ. Calls Fired White Coach's Race Bias Suit 'Offensive'

By Ivan Moreno (May 5, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A private Catholic university scoffed at a discrimination lawsuit from a white former baseball coach who claims the school fired him to demonstrate its commitment to social justice and combating racism, calling it a theory "as equally farfetched as it is offensive." St. Edwards University said Wednesday that former coach Rob Penders' February complaint fails to "plausibly show discriminatory intent" because he doesn't allege that he was subjected to racist remarks or that the school treated similarly situated nonwhite employees more favorably. "Penders' entire lawsuit hinges on the implausible and speculative theory that the term 'social justice' equates to 'racism against...

