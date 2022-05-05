Travelers Must Pay $2M For Sunken Yacht, 11th Circ. Told

By Josh Liberatore (May 5, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A chartering company urged the Eleventh Circuit to uphold a ruling giving it $2 million in coverage for a sunken yacht, saying Travelers can't rely on testimony from a sea captain to establish that the boat owner contributed to the accident. In a brief filed Wednesday, Ocean Reef Charters LLC said Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America should have to cover it for damages its vessel sustained during Hurricane Ida in 2017 even though the chartering company breached express warranties in a maritime insurance policy requiring it to employ an active captain and crew. In a May 2021 reversal, U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS